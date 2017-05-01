Executive Briefing Series: Digital Customer Experience

Thanks to the advent of cloud computing, machine learning, improved data sharing technologies and mobile computing, agencies have the tools to do even more on the citizen- or customer experience front.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience:

Darryl Brile, Senior Advisor to the Passport Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department of State

Mark Bussow , Program Manager, Office of Performance and Personnel Management, Office of Management and Budget

, Program Manager, Office of Performance and Personnel Management, Office of Management and Budget Tim Cash , Chief of Digital Strategy, National Park Service

, Chief of Digital Strategy, National Park Service Chris Greene , Chief Customer Experience Officer, Federal Student Aid, Department of Education

, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Federal Student Aid, Department of Education John Loughlin , Vice President of Operations, HighPoint Global

, Vice President of Operations, HighPoint Global Arianne Miller , Managing Director, The Lab at OPM, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

, Managing Director, The Lab at OPM, U.S. Office of Personnel Management MaryAnn Monroe , Director of Customer Experience, HighPoint Global

, Director of Customer Experience, HighPoint Global Barbara Morton , Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs Anahita Reilly , Chief Customer Officer, Office of Customer Experience, General Services Administration

, Chief Customer Officer, Office of Customer Experience, General Services Administration Courtney Winship, Chief, Digital Services Division, Office of Citizenship and Applicant Information Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.